Neighbors blame out of hand party at short term rental for 40+ shots fired

INDIANAPOLIS -- IMPD says parties at short-term rentals are becoming a trend in Indianapolis.

The properties can be homes rented through apps like Airbnb or Vrbo and often turn into parties with drug use or gun violence.

“It’s scary but it’s not the first Airbnb and you hear it all over the city,” One neighbor said.

That neighbor who wished to have her name not mentioned said she heard several gun shots coming from a home off North Walcott Street over the weekend.

Neighbors tell WRTV that it sounded like a warzone.

“The people from the window shot back but before that could happen the 6 here heard the last round come out of there gun and they ran and they were gone,” Another neighbor said.

Neighbors say a party at a short-term rental property got out of hand. Airbnb said it was listed on its site, but is now deactivated.

“I heard automatic gunfire. I couldn’t tell where it was coming from,” another neighbor said.

A police report shows more than 40 shell casings were recovered. The home is now riddled with bullets.

“They just kind of rent to whoever they want to rent to. They live out of state they don’t care what happens as long as they get the money,” the neighbor added.

This shooting is just one of many examples that WRTV has seeing Indianapolis recently. It’s an issue that police say they are trying to crack down on.

IMPD encourages all short-term rental property owners to be aware of who is staying at your home. Owners can also install noise monitoring devices which can detect excessive noise and other warning signs of a party while protecting guest privacy.

Anyone with information regarding these flyers about upcoming events at short-term rentals should contact Nuisance and Abatement by email at IMPD_NusianceAbatement@indy.gov.