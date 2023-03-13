Neighbors say short term rental is to blame for weekend gunfire, more than 100 shell casings recovered

INDIANAPOLIS— More than 100 shell casings were recovered after a barrage of bullets flew through the air in a downtown neighborhood over the weekend.

No one was hurt, but thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to homes, cars and a business.

"Warzone. I mean at first it's hard to believe that's what you are actually hearing," Janet Vischak said.

Police reports show more than 100 shots were fired from at least 4 different guns early Saturday morning.

"I was literally laying on the floor thinking well if it comes through maybe it won't hit me," Yvonne Norris said.

Monday morning, remnants of the gunfire can be seen with boarded up windows, bullet holes in trees and patched up siding on homes.

"It's who might be collateral damage, who might be in the wrong place at the wrong time," Vischak said.

At least two homes, a business and at least four cars were hit.

Police say they are still investigating.

Neighbors tell WRTV the gunfire paints a picture of issues they've been having with one house in the neighborhood.

"It's unfortunate that a peaceful neighborhood like Windsor Park has to endure the one bad apple that can destroy everybody's peacefulness, you feel afraid," Norris said.

Several neighbors say the home is used as a short-term rental property.

"That's the problem we have a lot of traffic over there," Zack Tharp said.

Neighbors say there are loud parties that happen at the home and the cops have been called several times.

Police were also called the night gunfire rang out.

"I called three times because it was just going on so long and I couldn't sleep and I was very fearful," Norris said. "It kept getting worse and worse, screaming, fighting, weed being smoked in the front yard than of course the gunfire later."

Norris said the party at the short-term rental was so loud, she tried to have police stop it.

"The violence, the screaming and the fighting that is going on. You see people pushing each other around and you think that a knife is going to come out or a gun is going to come out," Norris said.

Tharp told WRTV at one point a woman was screaming and hiding next to his home.

He says he saw several men jump out of a car, put guns in their waistband and walk toward the short-term rental.

"I noticed a car that pulled up. Four guys got out with guns and put it [the guns] in the back of their waistband and they actually walked out that way," Tharp said.

Tharp says about 45 minutes later he heard the gunfire.

He added that he thought at first the men were going to try and break into his home.

"I had a gun in one hand, and a phone in the other about ready to call 911," Tharp said.

WRTV did make contact with the owner of the property but he said police haven't contacted him.

He would not agree to an interview.

Neighbors were certain to mention gunfire isn't a normal sound one might hear in the neighborhood.

"This is an awesome neighborhood, everybody knows everybody," Vischak said.

There have been no arrests made in this case.

Airbnb said no one was renting the property through them over the weekend and ferreted to VRBO.

Airbnb adds they've removed the listing as a precaution.

VRBO has not yet replied.