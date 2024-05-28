Northside Café surrounded by construction, forced to shorten hours to stay open

INDIANAPOLIS — As one construction project begins on Indy’s south side, a few more are underway in Fishers and Carmel.

“We did not realize we would have so much road construction around us,” Gina Roesnow, owner of A2Z Café said.

The restaurant is a slice of heaven for Tom and Gina Rosenow, who say they opened the restaurant almost 9 years ago, but recently Gina says construction is impacting her bottom line.

“We are down anywhere from 25% on weekdays and the weekends it’s the same,” Roesnow added.

Both 96th street and Hazel Dell Parkway are under construction, the main thoroughfares used to get to the cafe.

Both projects are conducted by the City of Fishers and City of Carmel respectively. Even the ongoing construction on 465 is making it difficult for her customers to get to her restaurant.

“We are shortening hours – just half an hour to 2 p.m. We are going to shorten our menu which is pretty extensive and eliminate things that are a little bit more pricey to us just to maintain,” Rosenow told WRTV on Tuesday.

Rosenow says this is a tough reality after surviving COVID and inflation.

“My food quality is still there, my service is still here, the only thing that’s missing is access,” Roosenow explained.

She is just hopeful that customers will take the extra time to detour to the restaurant.

“Hopefully we will still be open in June,” Rosenow concluded.

WRTV reached out to the City of Fishers at the time, we didn’t hear back.

City of Carmel released a statement on the construction to WRTV.