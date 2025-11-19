One dead, another seriously hurt after a crash on Indy's Northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died, another was seriously hurt after a crash on Indy's Northeast side Wednesday morning.

IMPD said they were called just before 5 a.m. for reports of a crash. When investigators got to the scene in the 2500 block of N. Sherman Drive they found a SUV crashed into a pole.

Investigators said the SUV had two men inside. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition. In an update from IMPD, they said the passenger was awake and breathing.

"We have to be using caution. This is a privilege to get behind the wheel. These things are very dangerous," IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

Police believe the driver of the SUV lost control while he was was traveling northbound, then crossed into the southbound lanes, before returning back to the northbound lanes, then crashed.

Detectives will pull data from the car, with hopes of getting more information on what was happening before the crash. IMPD said they will also look for cameras in the area.

"This is very scary and it's got to be taken seriously that when you get behind that wheel, you're putting people's lives at risk. You have to be paying attention and drive responsibly. That falls on us as drivers. Accidents do happen, but some of these things, can be prevented, and we can reduce the likelihood of death," Officer Thompson said.

North Sherman Drive and E. 25th Street will be closed while the investigation is active.

The traffic light is closed at the intersection, IMPD said that it could be time before that is repaired. AES is also on scene to help with any outages in the area.

This is the second morning in a row that IMPD has responded to a deadly crash, among several other crashes through morning and evening commutes.

Officer Thompson said, "If it's a life lost in an accident, officers, first responders, medics, fire are showing up to these constantly seeing these types of incidents, and that takes a toll on them. So we got to think about them. We got to think about the family members here that are going to be notified of this person that's no longer with us. Again, holiday season, we're talking about a loss of life. That's really difficult."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

