Pens and Pins: Indy’s new youth program tackles writing and wrestling

INDIANAPOLIS — Wrestling and writing might seem like an unlikely pair, but one local youth organization is proving otherwise.

LEAD (Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and Dreams) the Wright Way, a community-based program cofounded by Tevin Studdard and Brandon Wright, utilizes both physical fitness and literacy to educate young people—and provide a safe space to combat youth violence in Indianapolis.

“We care about literacy, but we also care about health and fitness,” said Studdard. “So we got a Hall of Fame wrestler that's teaching the kids, so it's just exciting to just create well-rounded members of the community.”

Studdard launched the literacy-focused program last summer. In just one year, more than 1,000 children have participated—many of them becoming published authors.

“It's just exciting to see in a year's time frame over 1000 kids came through the programs who have written books,” Studdard said.

Among those young authors are nine-year-old Lauren Hunt and her five-year-old sister, Kimora.

“My book is about chocolate chips,” Kimora said.

“My book is about guinea pigs. They go on an adventure when they escape from home and then this one is about being a big sister,” Lauren added.

Another participant, nine-year-old Chelsea Yeakey, even saw her book rise to the top of global rankings.

“You can do it. Even if you don’t think you can, you just have to take it step by step,” said Yeakey.

The Wright kids echoed the importance of creative expression: “You get to write to what you think and imagine in your mind.”

Now, Studdard is taking the program in a new direction—by teaming up with Brandon Wright to incorporate athletic training through wrestling.

“Tevin will bring a vocabulary list that we will, translate into actual wrestling words like determination, focus, or resilience,” Wright said. “And we will utilize those words to just enhance these kids—not just their mindsets but athletic ability. We work on a lot of, um, balance drills, um, just enhancing athleticism altogether.”

For 15-year-old Elijah Hankins, who wrote his own book in the form of a poem to express himself about stereotypes teens face, the dual focus on mental and physical well-being is a welcome one.

“People are battling with depression and other stuff, so it might be a good way to, you know, write how you're feeling and, you know, do physical things, how you're feeling instead of fighting and shooting, so that sounds very helpful.”

Wright added, “I believe that this can be a vehicle for kids to get scholarships”

Studdard agreed: “It's extremely needed... just to have those role models.”

The six-week program is free for families and combines writing workshops with wrestling instruction at each session.

It officially begins Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Frederick Douglass Park.

Classes take place from 6:00-7:30 pm on Tuesday with an author and wrestling showcase wrapping up the program on December 13.

Registration is still available here.