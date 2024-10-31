Swiftie battles cancer as Eras Tour comes to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — For 11-year-old Ava O’Brien, she will tell you that she is fearless.

The sixth grader was diagnosed in January with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare cancer that most often forms in the bones.

“I tripped in basketball, and I broke my femur, and I had to get an x-ray and they found a tumor,” Ava told WRTV.

Provided

Despite the diagnosis, it hasn’t stopped Ava from fighting.

“It changes your whole life, everything is different. It makes you appreciate all of the little things,” Ava’s mom, Rebekah, said.

Ava says she gets some of her toughness from her father — a former UFC fighter — and is inspired by Taylor Swift.

“She has always been very resilient. She navigates her emotions very well,” Rebekah added.

RELATED | NEED TO KNOW: Attending the Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ at Lucas Oil Stadium

If you look around Ava’s room, it’s no secret that she loves Taylor Swift.

“My favorite song is timeless,” Ava added.

Now, as Indianapolis is just a day away from welcoming Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour, Ava is showing her true strength as she is fighting to see Swift’s concert in person.

“Something good can come out of something bad,” Rebekah said.

Provided

Ava's family says she has been upgraded to a suite at Lucas Oil Stadium for Saturday night's concert.

Her final lung radiation treatment is scheduled for Friday.