What to know before attending Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend, and WRTV has put together a guide of everything you need to know if you are attending.

Swift’s Eras Tour will be held Nov 1-3. The show will begin at 6:45 p.m. each night, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

Umbrellas, strollers, bottled water, containers, weapons, and backpacks of any kid, including clear backpacks, are among the items prohibited from Lucas Oil Stadium. For a full list of prohibited items, click here.

Attendees can bring in a clear bag that’s no larger than 12 in x 6 in x 12 in, or a one-gallon clear plastic bag. Small clutch purses no larger than 4.5 in x 6.5 in are allowed to be brought inside.

RELATED | THINGS TO DO: Taylor Swift-themed events happening in Indy

On-site parking will be available on a first-come first-serve basis in the South Lot at Lucas Oil Stadium starting at 8 a.m.

Merchandise for the concert will be sold in the Indiana Convention Center Hall I during the following times:



Thursday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Merchandise will also be available inside Lucas Oil Stadium during the concert. All locations are cashless.

Multiple street closures during the weekend will affect traffic around Indianapolis. For a full list of closures, click here.