Victim recalls moments after being stabbed outside northwest side restaurant and lounge

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating amass stabbing on the city's Northwest side Monday morning.

“Shocking and really scary out there right now,” One of the victims tells WRTV.

According to police, officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the 7100 block of Woodland Avenue on a reported stabbing. Prior to the stabbing call, police were reporting to the scene for a fight.

This is just inside the 465 loop on 71st Street. There, officers located nine people with stab wounds and/or trauma relating to the altercation. Three of those nine people were considered to be in critical condition. Four people were treated and released at the scene. According to IMPD, at least one person was detained. That same person was among those injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“We’re just stepping out of the club, and I saw a bunch of people next to my friend’s car and I walked up to them, and the guy just starts stabbing me randomly without any question I don’t have anything with him,” The victim said.

The victim tells WRTV that he was stabbed 6 times.

“I think conflict resolution is skill that we don’t practice often,” Cortnee Yarbrough, Director of Strategic Prevention with the Indy Public Safety Foundation said.

Yarbrough with the Indy Public Safety Foundation says instead of reacting instantly in a situation - people just need to take a minute and think before they use violence to solve a problem.

“Can I just take one hair of a second to think through ways that I might still feel those feelings just, but in a way that is safer for both me and my community,” Yarbrough said.

The Pike Fire Department says that Miami's Gardens is now closed due to fire and safety violations. The department there is no timetable on when it will re-open. IMPD Chief Chris Bailey Released a statement regarding this morning’s incident.

This morning I woke up to news that was both troubling and disappointing. The sheer number of victims involved in this incident underscores the severity of this violence.



First and foremost, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the victims and their families. The impact of this senseless violence is far-reaching, affecting not only those who were injured but also their loved ones and our entire community.



I want to commend our officers for their quick and professional response. They responded to the scene to treat and assist those who had been injured, working to manage a complex and chaotic situation.



It is deeply concerning and unacceptable that a conflict escalated to this level of violence. There are so many other ways to resolve disputes-walking away, taking a moment to breathe, or leaving the establishment altogether. Instead, our community woke up to find nine people injured because someone chose to resolve their conflict with a weapon rather than words.



While incidents like this are certainly alarming, it does not erase the progress we have made and will continue to make to improve the safety and security of every neighborhood in our city.



IMPD continues to actively investigate this incident. We urge anyone with information to come forward to call the aggravated assault office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey

