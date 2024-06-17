7 injured in fight, stabbing at northwest side strip mall overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a mass l stabbing on the city's Northwest side Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the 7100 block of Woodland Avenue on a reported stabbing. Prior to the stabbing call, police were reporting to the scene for a fight.

This is just inside the 465 loop on 71st Street.

There, officers located seven people with stab wounds and/or trauma relating to the altercation.

Two of those seven people were considered to be in critical condition.

According to IMPD, at least one person was detained. That same person was among those injured and taken to the hospital.

It is unclear at the time if the stabbing happened outside or inside any of the businesses in the strip mall. All people were located in the parking lot however.

IMPD says people at the scene provided aid to those injured until officers arrived.