While Morgan County businesses clean up after storms, officials prepare for what could be next

MORGAN COUNTY — Emergency Management Officials in Morgan County are urging people to be ready for the possibility of heavy flooding this weekend.

“If you do have the ability to go to the second floor, move those things that you don’t want to get wet,” Abigail Worth, The Morgan County EMA Director told WRTV.

County officials have sandbags on hand at the Morgan County Fairgrounds.

“The sand out here is for the people in the community,” Eddie Fisher, Superintendent at The Morgan County Highway Department told WRTV.

It's also available at the Mooresville Street Department.

“If you see water on the road, identify ahead of time, if this road does flood there are a couple of other ways that I can get home from work or school or wherever you may be,” Worth added.

Over in Mooresville, The Parlor P.S. is still cleaning up from the storms earlier in the week.

“We had flooding in the dining room – on the walls and in the bathroom,” Shelly Slagle, The Parlor P.S. Owner told WRTV.

The southern-style restaurant is also preparing for what Mother Nature is bringing this way.

“We are hopeful that we have the things in place to help prevent any further damage and we can continue with our cleanup process for what we have right now,” Slagle added.

Knowing that, at the of the day all they have is each other in the community.

“Just stay positive, you will get through it, there are a lot of great people around that will help you. Just keep looking forward – there are lots of great things to come,” Slagle concluded.

