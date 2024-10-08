Indiana Fever founding executive returns to lead franchise

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever announced the return of Kelly Krauskopf to the franchise where she will serve as the franchise's president of both basketball and business operations.

Krauskopf previously led the franchise through its first 18 seasons, winning a WNBA title in 2012.

"Anytime you're asked to return to a place that you helped build, you had a hand in building, you know, it's special," Krauskopf shared during a press conference on Tuesday.

Krauskopf enters the role following a six-year stint as the Pacer's assistant general manager.

The team will enter their second season with generational talent, Caitlin Clark and numerous players are set to hit free agency, including leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell.

"I think that the veteran leadership that Kelsey was able to provide, we need to help her. We need to add to that," Krauskopf said of Mitchell.

While Krauskopf is looking forward to improving the performance on the court, she is also looking to grow the brand across the sport.

"We have a foundational player in Caitlin Clark and Boston and we're going to continue to add to that. I want this team to be the leader, in the country and a brand, an enduring brand," Krauskopf added.

