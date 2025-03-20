Indy resource fair hopes to help formerly incarcerated Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — To combat violence around Indianapolis, local leaders are uniting to provide a second chance for those affected by crime and incarceration.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety hosted a resource fair to connect residents with available resources to foster stability and reduce recidivism.

“The only way we can truly reduce violence is as a team,” said Shardae Hoskins with OPHS.

She emphasized the need for collective action to address not only the symptoms of violence but also its underlying causes.

“They can continue violent behaviors unless that cycle of violence is interrupted," said Hoskins.

Among the community organizations present at the fair was Trusted Mentors, which specializes in offering mentorship programs for individuals re-entering society from incarceration, as well as those aging out of foster care or experiencing homelessness.

“We provide mentoring services to help them reach stability and self-sufficiency," Trusted Mentors representative Mckenzie Hampton explained.

The resource fair attracted many residents, including David Thomas, an aspiring entrepreneur looking to launch his clothing brand.

“It’s one of the most wonderful things that Indianapolis could do,” Thomas said, voicing his appreciation for the room full of resources available.

“The reason why kids act the way that they do is because they have no resources. They have nowhere they can go," Thomas added.

His insight emphasizes the significant role that accessibility to resources plays in shaping behavior and opportunities.

“Indianapolis is resource-rich," Hoskins explained. "There are tons of programs available, but sometimes the community just doesn’t know about them.”

More information on programs around Indianapolis is available on OPHS's website.