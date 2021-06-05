DWNTWN Muncie hosting weekly events this summer

MUNCIE — The Muncie Downtown Development Partnership is hosting events, performances, movies and more every weekend this summer.

The events on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and or Sunday each week will range from family-friendly events to events for those 21 and older. All events will be free, according to a press release from DWNTWN Muncie.

"After a year of postponed events, we're excited to once again welcome back a diverse range of programs, brought to you by either Downtown Development, downtown area businesses or other organizations—every single weekend," Muncie Downtown Development Partnership Executive Director Vicki Veach said in the release.

Some of the highlights include Moonlight Movies at Canan Comments, outdoor movies for adults, live performances of "High School Musical," "The Wizard of Oz" and "Mamma Mia," by the Muncie Civic Theatre, live music events and more.

You can view the full schedule of events online.