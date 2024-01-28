Indiana Historical Society celebrates Eva Kor Education Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday, January 27 marked the fourth annual "Eva Kor Education Day.”

It's the day Indiana's most prominent holocaust survivor, Eva Mozes Kor, was liberated from Auschwitz 79-years-ago.

“The world has changed a lot in the last 110 days or so and I think it’s even more important now that we look back on a terrible time in history and hope that we can learn something,” said Eva’s son, Alex.

Eva Kor was just 10-years-old when her family was taken to Auschwitz.

On Saturday, the Indiana Historical Society brought those memories to the Hoosier state through “Eva Kor Education Day."

“In 2020, Gov. Holcomb gave the proclamation that on January 27, we would be celebrating Eva Education Day. She was a holocaust survivor, and she really teaches the legacy of forgiveness, so she went from victim of holocaust to survivor,” said Beth Brandon, the museum’s manager of multi-generational programming.

The day allowed visitors to participate in hands on activities, explore two exhibits, sit in on a screening of a documentary and even interact with a hologram of Eva.

Kor’s legacy impacted community members both old and young who came to participate in "Eva Kor Education Day."

“It’s good to be here to show this and have people look if they couldn’t have gone to Germany,” said 78-year-old visitor Carl Lashua.

“I’ve read a couple books on the holocaust and it’s just interesting to learn about big things that happened in the past,” said 14-year-old Aubrey Lashorne.

Now that Eva has passed, Alex says his goal is to keep his mom’s memory alive.

The Indiana Historical Society will have the Eva Kor exhibit up through Aug.