Pothole Problems: What to check for after hitting one

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures might be warming up this week, but that means pothole season is in full swing and there’s a good chance you’ve already hit a few.

Residents like Warren Gee are among many drivers feeling the pain from potholes.

“It’s like every year the potholes get worse and worse and worse,” Gee said.

According to Indy’s Pothole Viewer over 2,400 potholes have been reported citywide since August, up almost 1,500 from just last week.

“We get a lot of popped tires, bent rims. Sometimes they’ll hit it so hard going so fast with the pothole so deep that they’ll actually bend the control arm, ” said Anthony Hensley, the lead technician at Midas in Downtown Indianapolis.

With thousands of the potholes plaguing the city it might be tricky to avoid every single one.

So, what should you do if you happen to hit a pothole?

“Make sure that the tire light does not come on,” said Hensley. “The next thing is any vibrations in the steering wheel in the pedal, shake in the car, so if that happens you probably have like a busted belt inside the tire or a bent rim.”

Hensley also said damage to your tire might be a little more obvious, but damage underneath might not be.

“Sometimes it will bend the lower control arms and the inner and outer tired rod on this one in particular it did not so this customer actually got lucky," Hensley said.

Hensley recommends keeping all your tires and your spare well-inflated and if you're unsure after hitting a pothole, bring your car into a repair shop.

You can also report a pothole by calling the Mayor's Action Center or by calling 317-327-4622