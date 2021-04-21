Shake Shack opens first Indiana location in Fishers on Thursday

FISHERS — The state's first Shake Shack location is officially opening its doors on Thursday.

The highly-anticipated burger joint is inside of the Fishers District on 116th St., where it will offer indoor dining, outdoor seating, and app orders. Through its new "Shack Track app-thru lane," guests can pre-order their meal virtually for curbside pickup, drive-up window, or walk-up window.

Shake Shack will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For every meal ordered on opening day Thursday, Shake Shack will donate a meal to the Fishers Youth Assistance Program. It's part of a larger mission for the company called "Stand for Something Good."

“We are so excited to finally open our doors in Fishers District, our first location in Indiana,” Andrew McCaughan, Shake Shack's chief development officer, stated. "We can’t wait to serve up our classics in the greater Indianapolis community!”

Shake Shack's menu items include the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes and more.

Another Shake Shack location is coming to downtown Indianapolis by spring.