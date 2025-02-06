1980: Barbara Boyd hosts ‘Pretty Party’ for neighborhood gals

INDIANAPOLIS — As former WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd approaches her 96th birthday with vigor and pizzazz, it’s hard to overlook the lifelong impact of her reporting on subjects like health, exercise, and safety.

Boyd frequently participated in her reporting, so it was no surprise she hosted a “Pretty Party” for the women in her neighborhood 45 years ago.

WRTV Archives WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd shared beauty tips and tricks in February 1980

With help from beauty consultant Ken Williams, Boyd shared beauty tips for women using everyday items you might find in your kitchen.

WRTV Archives WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd shared beauty tips and tricks in February 1980

“Everything that we’re going to be working with today can be done professionally, but we’re trying to show you how to do it in your own home with what you can find in the refrigerator or in the cabinet,” Williams said.

The women enlisted one another's help to create and apply the homemade concoctions.

WRTV Archives

A woman named Patty helped another woman named Toni by applying cucumber slices to her eyes. Williams said doing so would help reduce puffiness in just 10 minutes.

WRTV Archives WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd shared beauty tips and tricks in February 1980

Meanwhile, a woman named Judy applied a mixture of oatmeal and buttermilk to her face to help shrink pores and help with dry skin.

WRTV Archives WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd shared beauty tips and tricks in February 1980

Sarah utilized tea bags for dark circles under her eyes and a combination of powdered milk and egg whites to freshen her face.

WRTV Archives WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd shared beauty tips and tricks in February 1980

Williams also suggested tomato juice for odor removal, vinegar or lemon juice to improve hair sheen, and olive oil to condition hair.