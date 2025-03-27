1980: Reid Duffy documents tournament theatrics of college basketball coaches

INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime WRTV reporter Reid Duffy made a name for himself not only as a restaurant critic but also as a colorful chronicler of everything. From Indy's Bubble Gum Brigade to the Indianapolis 500, Duffy delivered stories with wit and humor.
When the NCAA Final Four came to Indianapolis in 1980, Duffy shared his observations, not of the games, but rather the antics of the coaches on the sidelines. Here's what he had to say:
Lute Olson — Iowa
- Deep-thinker persona
- Lacks patience with the lay observer
- Really lacks patience with those wearing striped shirts
Lee Rose — Purdue
- Southern gentleman
- Distinguished features worthy of the cover of Gentleman's Quarterly
- Prefers to suffer in silence
- Often clutches rolled program
Denny Crum — University of Louisville
- Uses rolled-up program emulating UCLA’s John Wooden
- Low key coach
- Available for personal counseling, inspirational talks, and freelance advice
Larry Brown — UCLA
- Most entertaining
- Exhibits every human emotion short of slumber
- Only sits to prepare for next routine
- Not shy about making passionate appeals to referees
- Not above questioning a referee's judgment, eyesight, or family tree