1980: Reid Duffy documents tournament theatrics of college basketball coaches

INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime WRTV reporter Reid Duffy made a name for himself not only as a restaurant critic but also as a colorful chronicler of everything. From Indy's Bubble Gum Brigade to the Indianapolis 500, Duffy delivered stories with wit and humor.

When the NCAA Final Four came to Indianapolis in 1980, Duffy shared his observations, not of the games, but rather the antics of the coaches on the sidelines. Here's what he had to say:

Lute Olson — Iowa

Deep-thinker persona

Lacks patience with the lay observer

Really lacks patience with those wearing striped shirts

WRTV Archives

Lee Rose — Purdue

Southern gentleman

Distinguished features worthy of the cover of Gentleman's Quarterly

Prefers to suffer in silence

Often clutches rolled program

WRTV Archives

Denny Crum — University of Louisville

Uses rolled-up program emulating UCLA’s John Wooden

Low key coach

Available for personal counseling, inspirational talks, and freelance advice

WRTV Archives

Larry Brown — UCLA

Most entertaining

Exhibits every human emotion short of slumber

Only sits to prepare for next routine

Not shy about making passionate appeals to referees

Not above questioning a referee's judgment, eyesight, or family tree