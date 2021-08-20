Irsay buys Steve Jobs-signed Apple II Manual for nearly $800K

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Irsay has added yet another piece to his eclectic philanthropic collection.

The owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts spent a total of $787,484 on an Apple II Manual that was signed by Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple.

The "Jim Irsay Collection" acquired the rare manual at an auction hosted by a Bosted-based "RR Auction."

The manual is not only inscribed with the words of Jobs, but it's also an "original spiral-bound Apple II Reference Manual that details the technical architecture and operation of the Apple II and features a fold-out schematic of the computer’s main logic board," the Irsay Collection stated in a release.

The inscription reads:

"Julian, Your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world! steven jobs, 1980.”

The original recipient of the manual in 1980 was the son of an Apple executive and associate of Jobs, according to RR Auction. It was also signed by Apple's angel investor and second CEO Mike Markkula.

Courtesy of RR Auction

“When we think of the greatest, most innovative minds of the past two centuries, Steve Jobs must certainly be included among them,” Irsay said in a release. “Jobs was a truly transformative figure who changed the way in which human beings think, do business and interact on a daily basis. As always, I look forward to sharing this piece in the hopes it may educate and inspire others to do great things in life.”

Irsay is an active philanthropist and regularly loans artifacts from his collection to museums, nonprofits and other organizations for display and research.

Courtesy of RR Auction

Last month, the Irsay Collection acquired Elton John's touring piano.

Irsay has a passion for rock music, pop culture, and American history, the Irsay Collection says. He's acquired collectibles from Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, Elton John, The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, Les Paul, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, The Doors’ Jim Morrison and other music icons, as well as autographed photos, handwritten lyrics and other historical music memorabilia.

Outside of music, the collection also includes:

