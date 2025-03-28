Constructing community resilience one project at a time

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Withey saw a need back in 2013.

“Low-income people who live on a Social Security check really struggle with home repair and maintenance,” Withey said. “There [were] people in desperate need of help with their homes, and don't want to leave those homes, so we organized what was then Neighborlink Indianapolis, now known as Home Repairs for Good.”

WRTV

The nonprofit helps seniors like Reesa Ellery age in place.

“Sometimes we need help too,” Ellery said. “I was so surprised that my answer came so quickly.”

Home Repairs for Good answered Ellery’s call for help with a leaky gutter.

WRTV

“It’s a blessing,” Ellery said. “It’s truly a blessing.”

One of many blessings made possible thanks to Withey and his team of volunteers. What began as doing 50 projects every year has since surged into nearly 500, an incomprehensible amount for Withey.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Withey said. “I never saw that side of the city until I started this. They're good people [and] they're caught in a situation that's not their fault.”

Home Repairs for Good focuses primarily on assisting neighbors living with disabilities or those aged 62 and older who fall below the federal poverty line in Marion County.

WRTV

“We started on a shoestring, with most of the expenses coming out of our own pockets to help people in a small way,” Withey said. “Now we help a lot of people with the generosity of the community itself to support what we do. It takes a village to do things like this.”

It's that village which is now recognizing Withey’s work, presenting him with the prestigious Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.

WRTV

“I've always said, I worked for Lilly, I never did anything that I was really proud of in 35 years there, but Neighborlink and Home Repairs for Good, that's something I'm very proud of.”