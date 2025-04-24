Madison County woman changing lives of foster kids, provides a safe emergency transitional home

INDIANAPOLIS — Through donations, one Madison County woman is making a difference in the foster care system. We introduced you to Tracy Walters last October. She started a non-profit that provides safe, emergency, transitional housing for kids for up to 72 hours.

“This home changes how foster care begins in our community and surrounding communities," Tracy said.

Tracy started her journey in 2020.

"In the middle of COVID, knowing that kids were coming into foster care without anything but what they're wearing, we wanted them to know that they are seen, and they are loved. And God had a bigger plan for my life than I did, so that's what we did," Tracy said.

A donated home allowed Tracy to birth "Turn Away No Longer, Inc.," or TANL House.

"It provides a safe space for the DCS, Department of Child Services, to bring children to instead of taking them back to an office to sleep on the floor. They can now come here," Tracy said.

WRTV

The home has enough room to house up to 12 kids at a time, from preemies to 18-year-olds.

"I've been told that we've made the house so pretty and nice that kids aren't going to want to leave," Tracy said.

Tracy told WRTV Madison County ranks second in the state with the most child abuse cases. It is third in the state with the most children in foster care, with roughly 769 kids under their care in Madison County.

"Having a house like this for kids to come and feel safe and loved it, it's my mission. It's important to us," Tracy said.

Tracy shares what it's like to run an operation like this.

“I can't do it alone, obviously it does take a village," Tracy said,

A village that thought so much of Tracy, they nominated her for the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.

"She's just been passionate about it. She's just poured in all of her time. It's day and night. She doesn't have time off. She's just constantly trying to make a difference," Jeremiah Walters said.

WRTV's Amber Grigley went to Anderson to present Tracy with the prestigious Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good.

WRTV

Tracy shares what's next.

"More houses and other communities that need us, that's my goal. To bring a bigger house here, shelter care, long-term shelter care for teenagers in Madison County," Tracy said.

The only way TANL is able to fill that gap in Madison County is through donations. To get involved, visit TANL.