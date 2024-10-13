Anderson home to help kids with no place to go transition into foster care

ANDERSON — A new home in Madison County will help provide a safe space with warm beds for kids with no place to go before they’re placed with a foster family.

"Often times if the Department of Child Services hasn't found placement for them in advance they have to go back to the office,” said Tracy Walters, the founder and executive director of the non-profit Turn Away No Longer Inc (TANL).

Sleeping in an office is a reality that’s not ideal for any child, but it’s one that many are familiar with, like Becca Mattson.

“From the time I was 16 to the time I was 18 I was actually in eight different foster homes,” she said. “You get removed or kicked out of one home and you don’t have a next home.”

The 23-year-old was eventually able to stay with someone in her community.

Her experience is one of the reasons she’s a part of the non-profit’s mission to launch the new TANL House located on Haverhill Drive in Anderson.

"They're staying in shelters, they're staying in police stations, they're staying in DCS offices, they're staying in hotels and none of those are places kids should be,” Mattson said, “I mean this house is a difference maker for them.”

The newly renovated seven-bedroom home was gifted to the non-profit by Unified Group Services and can house up to 10 kids before they go to a foster family.

The organization is also working to build another a brand-new house that will have enough space for up to 23 kids.

It comes as the state and the county sees an increased need.

“Just in August, looking at our numbers, we received almost 600 referrals. That's a big uptick. We were only able to place 46 of those children into foster homes,” explained Shannon Schumacher, the President and CEO of the Villages of Indiana.

The organization is one of the largest providers of support services for families in the state, with their primary program being foster care.

Both organizations told WRTV the state is in need of more Hoosier foster parents as more kids go into the system.

“I think Indiana right now we have 17,000 kids in foster care and Madison County is number three in the state with the most kids in foster care,” Walters added.

She hopes the new TANL House helps make the transition a little easier, especially for kids already experiencing trauma.

“I’m really looking forward to looking at a child at one of the hardest days of their lives and saying hey we’re here for you and we’re going to be here for you and we’re going to love you,” said Mattson.

“This our first of many hopefully houses,” added Walters.

TANL told WRTV the emergency transition housing will be staffed with volunteers, who will be CPR trained and trained to help those dealing with trauma.

The non-profit got approval from DCS this week for the home, now they're finishing up the legal process.

Once they get the house fully furnished, they hope to start accepting kids by December 1.

