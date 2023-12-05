Ed Carpenter Racing collects toys for WRTV Toy Drive

INDIANAPOLIS— An Indianapolis based Indy Car team is collecting toys for WRTV's Toy Drive.

Ed Carpenter Racing, located at 7231 Georgetown Road, will accept toys from 9 a.m. until Friday.

"I think it's a great thing to have opportunities for our employees to be involved in the community, you know, as a Indy Car driver and owner we do a lot of different things over the course of the year community based. My family lives here, but its pretty good to have active participation for our people to give them that sense of service to the community," said Ed Carpenter. "You know, we're off to a good start but hopefully we fill up this shop by the end of the week."

On Thursday, Dec. 7th from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Ed Carpenter will have drivers on hand to sign autographs for toy drive donors as well as Kevin Gregory and the Corvette Club showcasing their vehicles.

This is the last week to donate toys to the WRTV Toy Drive. Donations go directly to six organizations , including: