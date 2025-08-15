LIV Golf in Westfield creates impact, inspires local golf star

WESTFIELD — LIV Golf has officially teed off in Westfield, and city leaders say the impact is already being felt.

“15,000 (people) on Friday, 15,000 on Saturday, and I think 11,000 to 12,000 on Sunday. So what's that? Forty-two thousand people that we're going to have here over three days,” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis said.

“Certainly it's nothing I ever thought would happen when I became mayor.”

The tournament is drawing crowds and serving as an inspiration for local golfers, including Westfield High School graduate and IHSAA state champion Will Harvey, who is on track to play for Purdue University.

“I was warming up today, and I'm just looking around. I'm like, wow, this is pretty sweet,” Harvey said.

On Thursday, Harvey shared the course with Willis and LIV Golf professional Joaquin Niemann.

“I think it's definitely a good experience,” Harvey said. “To see a guy that you've idolized growing up play, I think that's pretty special.”

Harvey used the opportunity to get advice from Niemann about becoming a professional golfer.

“I asked him a few things, like how he spends his time practicing,” Harvey said. "He told me he's not as much hitting balls as he used to, and that short game is just a big key.”

Niemann told WRTV his advice was simple but heartfelt.

“The best advice I could give him is try to enjoy because time goes fast, and I used to love playing amateur events,” Niemann said.

“Just enjoy that, and he'll be all right.”

Willis believes the young golfer’s future could be bright.

“I'm betting that Will one day may be here playing as a LIV member,” Willis said.

Harvey is keeping his goals in perspective.

“Obviously want to make it to [the] tour if I can,” he said.

“But the more you go, the more you realize how hard that is. So I'm just kind of taking it step by step, just trying to get better each and every day.”

The tournament continues through the weekend at The Club at Chatham Hills. Tickets are available for purchase on LIV Golf's Website.