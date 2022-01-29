Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesU.S./World

Actions

Charges: New York nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 13:17:31-05

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Two nurses on New York's Long Island have been accused of forging bogus COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney says Julie DeVuono, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are both charged with felony forgery. DeVuono also is charged with offering a false instrument for filing.

Both were arraigned Friday. Messages seeking comment were left with their lawyers.

Prosecutors say the nurses charged $220 for fake adult cards and $85 for kids' cards, then entered the bogus information into the state's immunization database. 

TOP STORIES: 15 juvenile suspects are facing adult murder charges in Marion County | If approved, proposed development could close long-time Indy restaurants | Former shipping containers turning into Indianapolis hotels | Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal | Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Download our app!