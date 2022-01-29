AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Two nurses on New York's Long Island have been accused of forging bogus COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney says Julie DeVuono, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are both charged with felony forgery. DeVuono also is charged with offering a false instrument for filing.

Both were arraigned Friday. Messages seeking comment were left with their lawyers.

Prosecutors say the nurses charged $220 for fake adult cards and $85 for kids' cards, then entered the bogus information into the state's immunization database.