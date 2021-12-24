New I-69 section's southbound lanes open in central Indiana

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A new section of the Interstate 69 extension project in central Indiana has fully opened for traffic.

The state highway department say crews opened up the highway’s southbound lanes through Martinsville on Thursday, three days after traffic was allowed on the northbound lanes.

Drivers can now take the main route between Bloomington and Indianapolis that had been cut off since January as a 5-mile stretch of what was Indiana 37 through Martinsville was shut down to upgrade the roadway.

The I-69 project’s focus now turns to upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

That work is expected to continue into 2024.