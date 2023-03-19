Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ stumbles with $30.5 million debut

Shazam! Fury of the Gods
AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Zachary Levi in a scene from "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Posted at 4:05 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 16:05:49-04

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” felt the fury of the marketplace in its theatrical debut this weekend.

The New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. superhero movie opened to a disappointing $30.5 million from over 4,071 theaters.

The “Shazam!” sequel fell short of its modest expectations and is now on the very low-end of modern DC launches, between “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad,” both of which were R-rated.

Second place went to “Scream VI” with $17.5 million in its second weekend, followed by “Creed III,” with $15.3 million in its third weekend.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

CLICK HERE