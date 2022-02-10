Indianapolis business owner brings unique twist on indoor cycling to east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native Vikki Gladney is bringing her twist on a popular exercise routine to the east side.

“We ride a rhythmic sort of dance-infused spin cycle that I coined as urban spinning,” Gladney said.

Natural Measures Cycling, located on East 33rd Street, debuted its first spin class in October of 2020.

"Culturally, we do not have spin studios or fitness studios that are owned by African Americans and if so and it sometimes falls under the traditional scope of fitness,” Gladney added.

Gladney sees her business as a way to provide support and wellness for the community she grew up in.

“One one of the things that we are really trying to push forward is nutrition and awareness around nutrition and breaking barriers and cultural barriers for our families,” Gladney said.

It hasn’t always been as easy as riding a bike for Gladney. About two decades ago, she spent two years at Coburn Place, which supports survivors of domestic violence.

“A lot of the women that come in here I pray that I exude the same energy that I took to get healed but so many times we are coming in when our back is against the wall,” Gladney said.

So each class, her goal is to empower the women that walk through her doors.

“We started having conversations about overcoming mental well-being and healing in regards to overcoming mental health,” Gladney added.

Her end goal is to share that empowerment beyond Indianapolis.

“We can begin to open up and pop up in other cities and other states,” Gladney said.

Natural measures cycling has at least 14 classes a week. They run Monday through Sunday — once in the morning and once at night. To sign up, click here.