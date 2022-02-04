2022 Black History Month events in Indianapolis, central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — There are several celebrations and events happening around central Indiana for 2022 Black History Month.

February is Black History Month and is an annual celebration of Black achievements, culture and history.

Here are some Black History Month events and celebrations in Indianapolis and the central Indiana area:

11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 11: View artifacts, including Madam C.J. Walker's hair products and Black settlements, in the Indiana State Museum. Staff members will guide groups through the galleries. Registration is required.

Noon on Saturday, Feb. 12: Learn and celebrate the accomplishments of Corydon residents Hester Bartholomew, Leora Brown and Oswell Wright at the Corydon Capitol State Historic Site.

7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18: Butler University is hosting "A Jubilee! Black History Month Arts Celebration" with an evening of stories, music and dance celebrating the mosaic of Blackness. The event is free and open to the public.

7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24: PHIRIART in Indianapolis is hosting a rhythm & poetry Thursday's event for Black History Month.

6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26: The annual Black History Month Gala in Bloomington will be held virtually this year.

7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26: PHIRIART in Indianapolis is hosting a Black History Month Art Show to promote cultural awareness.

4-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 3: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating Black achievements in history, science, art, music and sports with special First Thursday programming. The event was rescheduled to March due to the weather.

What other Black History Month events are happening in central Indiana? Share them with WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith: andrew.smith@wrtv.com