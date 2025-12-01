More snow moves into Central Indiana Monday night following crash-filled weekend

ZIONSVILLE— Boone County drivers are dealing with slick and dangerous roads after multiple weather-related crashes over the weekend, and officials warn more snow is on the way Monday night.

Karina Jones, who frequently travels along County Road 100 North, says the roads have been difficult to navigate.

“I have to drive slowly on the road like almost slower than the speed limit,” she said. “They’ve been very, very slick.”

wrtv More Snow Expected Monday Night After Slick Roads Cause Weekend Crashes Across Central Indiana



That stretch of road was the site of a deadly crash on Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a blue pickup truck slid off the roadway due to weather conditions, struck a tree and caught fire. Twenty-one-year-old Jordan Perry of Greenwood died in the crash.

Other dangerous incidents were reported across central Indiana. In Marion County, a state trooper was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis. Officials say the trooper’s injuries were not serious.

With more snow expected Monday night, INDOT is urging drivers to slow down and stay alert. “Drive more slowly and be aware of the bridges and overpasses that freeze easier,” said INDOT spokesperson Jordan Yaney.

Yaney recommends leaving extra distance between vehicles and checking road conditions before heading out.

Drivers can view real-time traffic camera images, plow routes and road conditions at 511in.org.

“You can see an image on the front of their truck, a still image that’s taken every couple of minutes, to kind of see what those conditions look like,” Yaney said.

Jones says she is trying to avoid the next round of snowfall and plans to return to school early. When asked if she is trying to beat the snow, she said, “Yes, definitely.”