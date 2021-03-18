Asian American Hoosiers speak out against violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's violence in the Atlanta area has left many Asian Americans across the country, including Hoosiers, feeling scared and betrayed.

A coalition tracking reports of discrimination and racism says hate crimes against Asian Americans have been on the rise over the last year.

WRTV spoke with leaders from the Asian American Alliance about the impact acts of violence have on our community.

"It is heartbreaking, it's devastating and all our prayers are for the victims and the family," Brad Nam, with the Korean American Association of Indiana, said. "It just, it shouldn't be happening for any reason to anybody, to any race, to any country. That is not going to help anybody, it is only going to get worse, if there is any issue, everybody is adults and we have to speak."

MORE | Hoosiers call on Governor Holcomb to address anti-Asian harassment and violence |

Nam is also the vice president of Indy Korea Magazine.

When we asked why Nam thinks such acts of violence, like what occurred in Atlanta, is still happening in America in 2021, he said:

"I think the reason that it is that, they think that those people who look different from them are trying to take something from them which is theirs. We immigrate from a different country and they think we are taking their jobs, their money, their resources, they think we are living on a land that we don't belong to. Which does not make sense. America is an immigrant country and it is land for opportunity for everyone. Like I said, we are Americans, it is not like we are here to take something from you. We are here to mingle with you guys with everybody and co-operate and we want to live on this land together and work together."

According to Nam, non-Asian Hoosier can better understand by asking questions, listening and learning.

The Asian American Alliance hosts "Asian Fest" every year. Take up those opportunities to learn about the different cultures that make up central Indiana.

And most importantly, have empathy and support for those who are different than you.