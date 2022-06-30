Avian Flu cases reported in Marion County

MARION COUNTY — On June 30, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health reported that a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus.

The hobby flock included a goose and a chicken.

They were tested after two wild birds in the area tested positive for HPAI.

As a result, local flocks in the surrounding areas need to be tested to ensure the virus has not spread.

BOAH staff said they will be reaching out to poultry owners within the surveillance zone to schedule testing as part of required area surveillance.

The BOAH report listed nine commercial flocks in surrounding areas, but all their control areas have been lifted. They are cleared to restock poultry at the owners’ discretion.

Wild bird surveillance is also working to monitor conditions of non-flock environments. They have sampled nearly 300 wild bird species in the area. So far positive tests have come back from two bald eagles, two red-tailed hawks, a redhead duck, two great-horned owls and a double-crested cormorant.

The wild bird species most likely to carry HPAI are waterbirds and raptors which do not typically visit bird feeders.

The BOAH advises that hobby poultry owners should be aware of the signs of avian influenza and report illness and/or death to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline: 866-536-7593.

The signs of avian influenza include:

sudden death without clinical signs

lack of energy or appetite

decreased egg production

soft-shelled or misshapen eggs

swelling or purple discoloration of head eyelids, comb and hocks

nasal discharge

coughing

sneezing

lack of coordination

diarrhea

Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk for people and poultry and eggs are safe to eat. Officials are not aware of any public health significance with this virus and no human cases have been reported.