Ben Davis moves final home football game from evening to afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — After a shooting outside Ben Davis Stadium last week during a football game, the school has decided to move the time of its final home football game from the evening to the afternoon.
The October 15 game will now start at 3 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., and Ben Davis will play North Central.
A spokesperson for the district said they do not intend on making the time change permanent.
The district's full statement is below.
During our school district’s debriefing session after the events outside our football stadium on the evening of October 1, we decided to move the start time of our final regular season home game (October 15) from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. Both Ben Davis High School and North Central High School will be on fall break at that time, and the earlier start time will also provide us more time to honor our seniors, as is our custom at our final home game each year. We do not intend to make this time change for our football games a permanent one.
Mary Lang, Chief Communications Officer for MSD of Wayne Township