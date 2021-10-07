Ben Davis moves final home football game from evening to afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — After a shooting outside Ben Davis Stadium last week during a football game, the school has decided to move the time of its final home football game from the evening to the afternoon.

The October 15 game will now start at 3 p.m. instead of 7 p.m., and Ben Davis will play North Central.

A spokesperson for the district said they do not intend on making the time change permanent.

The district's full statement is below.