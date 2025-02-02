Butler kicks off Black History Month celebrations with community sing-along

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, the Butler University Black Alumni Association kicked off Black History Month with a community sing-along. It was an event they felt was especially important in an era where DEI measures are being shifted to MEI.

Some of the sounds of Black culture rang through the Shelton Auditorium at Butler University on Saturday afternoon.

“There is just such an important and rich history of Black music in this country from enslaved people tapping rhythms to communicate with each other to spirituals telling us how to get free to celebratory music and gospel music,” said Stacie Colston-Patterson, Chair of Butler University Black Alumni Association.

WRTV

She helped put on their first-ever community sing-along event with the Indianapolis Women’s Chorus to celebrate the Black experience.

The sing-along was led by Markell Pipkins and featured music across several genres including gospel, pop, and Broadway selections.

“We’re here today to join voices and really think about and enjoy and love on music that has been celebrated in the Black community for years and years,” Colston Patterson explained.

WRTV

She also told WRTV this is an essential aspect of Black culture she feels is especially important to recognize right now.

“I think it’s silly of us to think that we don’t need to be prepared to interact with people that haven’t had experiences that are similar to ours and that’s really the root of Diversity Equity and Inclusion and really belonging and access.”

Butler University told WRTV that supporting all cultures on its campus and beyond has always been a part of its mission.

WRTV

“The founding ideals of equity and inclusivity that our university was built on is going to continue,” said Danny Kibble, the Senior Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives & Engagement. “Things on the outside may shift and things may be different but our dedication and our emphasis on those important aspects is going to remain.”

On Saturday, dozens of Hoosiers from all backgrounds took advantage of that safe space on the University’s campus.

“It’s just a very weird time and kind of a tense time where you’re not really sure where you can be comfortable and appreciated and this a safe space,” said Jamice Owens who came with her friend Meredith Moore.

WRTV

“We’re all part of a giant community and I have felt that for a long time and a lot of people don’t appreciate that I feel like so I want to be where I can contribute and I know other people are feeling the same way,” added community member Cathy Holdt.

The free event was made possible by a grant from the Butler University Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Innovation Fund, the Jordan College of the Arts, and the Hub for Black Affairs and Community Engagement.

The University will be holding community events all month long to celebrate Black History Month.