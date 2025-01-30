Indiana Avenue 10-Minute Play festival celebrates Black voices in theater

INDIANAPOLIS — As we embark on Black History Month, the vibrant history and culture of Indiana Avenue will come alive on stage as an Indianapolis theater showcases the remarkable work of five talented Black student playwrights. These emerging artists have enrolled in a specialized workshop aimed at transforming their compelling narratives into concise, impactful performances.

The festival, aptly named the Indiana Avenue 10-Minute Play Festival, will premiere on January 31st and will run through February 2nd at the District Theatre on Massachusetts Avenue. This unique event seeks to highlight the rich cultural legacy of Indiana Avenue, a historic hub for the Black community in Indianapolis.

Among the featured works is a compelling one-act play set in a shoe-shine shop from the 1960s, created by budding playwright Brianna Bible. In her piece, characters grapple with the theme of progress, addressing the complexities of urban redevelopment. “My story is about a business owner who is facing redevelopment in the city, similar to what we're experiencing today,” Bible shares.

This is Bible’s first venture into playwriting. “It helped me learn how to be a storyteller,” she notes, emphasizing the personal growth she has experienced throughout the workshop.

Led by Tijideen Rowley, the workshop is facilitated by Black Light Training and Development, a local organization dedicated to nurturing aspiring artists in theater and film. Rowley is excited about the energy the students bring to their craft.

Andrew Black, the playwrighting instructor with Black Light, has guided the students in refining their ideas, challenging them to convey their narratives succinctly within the ten-minute format. “How do you take that idea and tell it in ten minutes?” Black asks, stressing the importance of clarity and focus in their storytelling.

Among the other playwrights is Curtis Smith, whose play, "Watch Over Us," tells the poignant story of a young man aspiring to be a singer while grappling with delivering the perfect way to honor his late father. Smith reflects on the historical significance of this project, stating, “It just gave us a chance to put some glory on a historic period in a historic area of the city.”

Interview with Playwright Curtis Smith

Janice Morrice Neal also shares her exploration of Indianapolis history in her journey to write her 10-minute production, which includes setting her story in a jazz club. “I tried to bring to life some historic jazz clubs that were actually on the avenue in 1948,” she explains, emphasizing her goal to connect with the rich history of jazz in Indianapolis.

What’s particularly striking about this festival is the diverse range of narratives—each playwright offers a unique perspective while collectively honoring the cultural legacy of Indiana Avenue. “Even though you had five different people telling stories set in the same city and time period, everyone’s story was different,” Smith observes.

As Andrew Black suitably concludes, “It reflects the diversity of the spirit and tone of Indiana Avenue because Indiana Avenue wasn't just one thing.”

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the incredible talent of these student playwrights. Experience the power of art in celebrating history this February!