Indianapolis Art Center adds exhibit featuring Refugee Artists

INDIANAPOLIS—This month, the Indianapolis Art Center in Broad Ripple is unveiling a new exhibit designed to display the artwork of refugees who have made Indianapolis their home.

The “Mirrors of Common Destiny” exhibit features over 50 pieces of art from over 37 different refugee artists.

Jean Claud Lofenia is a refugee seeking asylum from the Democratic Republic of Congo. His expressive paintings depict a complicated past in a country that has seen over 6-million deaths since the mid-90s.

“I came here because we had the political issues in my country,” shared Lofenia. “I left my country to come here for my safety.”

Lofenia began his journey to the United States by living in Washington D.C. A year ago he moved to Indianapolis with the goal of having an impact.

“I need to bring something new to this city,” explained Lofenia.

The exhibit is possible thanks to a partnership with Patchwork Indy, an organization that seeks to assist those seeking asylum in the Indianapolis area.

Bruce Garrison is the co-founder of the organization and he hopes the exhibit changes the perspective of those who don’t want to allow refugees to come to America.

“A lot of the people didn’t want to leave their homes, most of them did not,” explained Garrison. “The first thing is to recognize the challenges that they have faced, even to still be alive.”