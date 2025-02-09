‘We have to change the narrative’: 100 Black men called on to read to kids to help end illiteracy

INDIANAPOLIS — Reading is a fundamental skill, but not every child has the tools to be successful.

This Black History Month, a reading campaign called on 100 black men to help give kids a boost to fight against illiteracy.

“I wanted to be somewhat of a spokesman to show them that it is cool to educate yourself and to give back to the community by educating others,” said Mutulu Ekundayo.

He showed up at the ‘Black Men Read’ event along with dozens of others at the Indianapolis Public Central Library on Saturday.

Woods, Naja

“If they consistently see us in this light it’s going to be something that helps them shape and cultivate their path as Black men,” Ekundayo told WRTV.

“I just wanted to be here in general and have fun,” added 13-year-old Kartel Wilson who was partnered with Ekundayo.

Each one of the men was paired up with a child. They not only read to them but mentored them too.

Woods, Naja

“This was an opportunity to help the younger generation under me,” said Chris Walker.

The 18-year-old got the chance to work with seven-year-old Kaw’an Massey.

“Just by reading a book with them they can impact their life yea I couldn’t pass up on the opportunity,” Walker told WRTV.

“It [reading] helps you learn and focus on learning and making yourself better,” added Massey.

Woods, Naja

Despite Indiana’s fourth and eighth-grade reading scores increasing slightly in the latest nation's report card, minority students are still lagging behind.

“If we had more of our black men just step up to say I don’t mind taking out time for the children we would see a very different direction taken with the kids, especially our African American children,” said Keisha Howard, who helped organize the second annual event.

Woods, Naja

She told WRTV it’s not only important to have black men show up in the school system, but in the community because of the important role they play.

By keeping the ‘I Love to Read Campaign’ going, Howard hopes opening a book will open up doors for local kids.

“The purpose of this is to get them back enjoying reading a book,” she told WRTV.

“If they know how to do it if they see it done then it’s to something they see on the table as an option for them,” added Ekundayo. “We have to change the narrative year-round, not just at an event or Black History Month.

Close to 40 men showed up for the second annual reading event.

The campaign plans to hold a similar event in March for Women’s History Month along with several others throughout the year.