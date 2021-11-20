Brownsburg High School marching band to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

BROWNSBURG — More than two years ago, the Sound of Brownsburg Marching Band found out they would have the opportunity to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The pandemic prevented the band from doing so. Now, a year later, the members of the band are finally getting that chance.

Among the 195 kids rehearsing you can find a few alumni who were asked to come back by the band directors.

Chris Kaflik, the co-director of bands, said inviting the seniors back was important.

"We couldn't do anything last year without those seniors, we wouldn't have this group this year. So, giving them that nugget was huge," he said.

The students and their families will leave next week ahead of the parade.

"The idea of getting to go with this group of people that I love. I get to go with all these new experiences. I am really, really excited," said Shelby Bingham, a senior at Brownsburg.

Not only will they perform on Thanksgiving Day, they will also get to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner aboard a cruise ship.

