Butler Blue not chosen for Mascot Hall of Fame

WHITING, Ind. — The Mascot Hall of Fame will not have a live mascot inducted until at least 2023.

On social media, Butler Blue IV announced he won the public vote by a landslide, but with overall voting weighted towards the executive committee, Blue was not chosen to be inducted into this year’s class.

24 mascots were initially in the running to be inducted. Butler Blue and the live mascot program at Butler made the finals.

The Mascot Hall of Fame announced Saturday that Harlem Globetrotters mascot Globie and Southpaw, the mascot for the Chicago White Sox, will make up the 2022 induction class. The two will be inducted June 11, 2022.

The Hall says more than 129,000 votes were cast during the two rounds of voting.