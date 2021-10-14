Central Indiana 2021 Halloween events

It's spooky season, but if traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween night isn't for you, many places are offering truck-or-treat or other Halloween events.

Delaware County:

The Muncie Police and Fire Departments will have candy, hot dogs and cotton candy at a trunk or treat event October 31 from 5-8 p.m. at the police department, located at 300 North High Street.

Hamilton County:

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation (CCPR) will host a sensory friendly trick-or-treat walk on October 23 from 1 – 3 p.m. along the Central Park East trails. There will be no loud music, scary decorations or people dressed in masks or full-body costumes. Organizers request all trick-or-treaters bring their own bag or basket for candy and wear friendly costumes that are not frightening. Pre registration is required and can be done online or in person at the Monon Community Center, located at 1195 Central Park Drive West.

Johnson County:

Greenwood is hosting a Monster Mash with trick or treating, a hayride, music, food and more. The event is scheduled for October 22 from 6-8:30 p.m. More information and an event map is available here.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services will have a trunk or treat on October 30 from 5-8 p.m. at 2600 South Harding Street. The event is free and open to all ages. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume and can view adoptable animals until 6 p.m.

Marion County:

The Wayne Township Fire Department is hosting a drive thru candy giveaway event on October 31 from 6-8 p.m. Free carbon monoxide alarms will also be given away. The event will happen at the headquarters building, located at 700 North High School Road.

The Decatur Township Fire Department is having Safe Halloween trick-or-treating at the firehouse on October 31 from 5-8 p.m. The event is happening at Station 71, located at 5410 South High School Road.

Speedway Parks and Recreation is having a Trunk or Treat event on October 30 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Speedway High School.

The Speedway High School Music Department is hosting the "Speedway Spooktacular" on October 25 from 6:30-8:30 at Speedway High School. The event will feature games, prizes and concessions and costs $5 per child. Masks are required for anyone over age 2.

