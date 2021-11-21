Central Indiana 2021 Holiday Events

Ind. — The holidays are here, and several Central Indiana communities are planning events to celebrate the season.

Clay County:

Students in grades K-6 are invited to a free Breakfast With Santa on Dec. 11 at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch from 9 a.m. - noon. The event will be held at the Sheriffs’ Lodge & Conference Center, located on the ISYR property south of Brazil, 5325 N. State Road 59.

Hamilton County:

The Carmel Christkindlmart is open from November 19 until Christmas Eve.

Noblesville will have the "Home for the Holidays" tour throughout the month of December. There are six routes through neighborhoods across the city. More information is available here.

Conner Prairie is hosting "A Merry Prairie Holiday" on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 26 - Dec. 19 as well as December 21 and 22. American Sign Language Tours are available Dec. 10 and 18. Thousands of lights, selfies with Santa and a skating rink are just some of the activities you can enjoy. For more information, click here.

Ruoff Music Center is hosting the Magic of Lights for the first time from Nov. 19 - Jan. 2. Tickets are sold per vehicle and there is a 1-mile drive-through holiday lights display with various holiday light features. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Santa's Mailbox will debut at Fishers City Hall and Fishers Parks Headquarters on November 29 outside the main entrances. Include a self-addressed envelope, and you’ll receive a reply from St. Nick! The mailboxes will be there until December 17. You can also email Santa through December 23 at santa@fishers.in.us .

The Fishers Winter Wonderland is scheduled for December 4 from 4-7 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. A tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. and the event will have carriage and train rides, fire pits and s'mores, cookie decorating, live ice carving, a special Winter Wonderland Storywalk, the Fishers Arts Council's "Winter Wonderland of Art" exhibit inside City Hall, food, drinks, music, and more. For more information, click here.

Fishers will become Whoville on Dec. 18, 19, 20 and 21 when familes have a chance to feast with the Grinch. Families will enjoy a meal of Grinch-inspired goodies, a visit from the Grinch, and Whoville-themed activities. Registration is required by December 1.

Marion County:

The 59th annual Circle of Lights will welcome back Hoosiers for an in-person event on November 26. There will be live entertainment and of course, the lighting of the lights on Monument Circle. More information is available here.

The Indianapolis Zoo is having Christmas at the Zoo festivities from Nov. 20 through Dec. 30, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission to Christmas at the Zoo is free for members and included with regular admission. Tickets can be purchased online.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will have Jolly Days Winter Wonderland open from November 20 through January 2, 2022. Santa arrives November 26, and there are several events planned. More information is available here.

Jingle Rails returns to the Eiteljorg Museum from Nov. 20 - Jan. 17. Nine working model trains wind through miniature landscapes of Indianapolis and other sites across the country. For more details, click here.

Christmas Nights of Lights returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this holiday season. It will be open from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 12-Jan. 2. More information is available here.

Know of another event? Email Real-Time Editor Michelle Kaufman at michelle.kaufman@wrtv.com