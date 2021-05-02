11 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,072 positive cases reported Sunday in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,072 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 12,937 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 722,646 total positive cases.

A total of 412 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

An additional 15,175 people have been fully vaccinated, according to ISDH. 1,933,367 total people are fully vaccinated.

An additional 27,109 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to ISDH. A total of 9,846,031 tests for COVID-19 have been given.

8.7% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 59.6% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 31.6% of ICU beds are available.

2.8% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 17.0% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 80.2% of ventilators are available.

