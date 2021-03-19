15 additional COVID-19 deaths, 878 positive cases reported Friday in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 878 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 12,510 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 676,247 total positive cases.

A total of 412 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

An additional 35,571 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to ISDH. A total of 8,592,072 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began in March.

3.6% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 62.1% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 34.4% of ICU beds are available.

1.3% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 16.5% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 82.2% of ventilators are available.

WRTV Indiana COVID-19 Facts on Friday, March 19, 2021.

