211 helping Hoosiers with their COVID-19 vaccination appointments

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a thousand people are taking calls from Hoosiers as they schedule and reschedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Throughout the week, 1,100 people are helping people who may need to cancel or reschedule their appointments after the state paused its use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're working with our agents to make sure again, that being kind and patient, because people are frustrated," Tara Morse, director of 211, said. "They are scared and when people get scared, I think that's where we see that heightened emotional responses, to now they can't get in."

Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Administration, says 211 is waiting to help.

"I would say to my fellow Hoosiers act without delay," Sullivan said. "211 is waiting to reschedule appointments for those individuals impacted who can't get Johnson and Johnson.