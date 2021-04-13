What you need to know: Indiana pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced it will temporarily stop using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes after the U.S. government called for an additional review after six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after getting the shot. Nearly 7 million people in America have received the shot.

Here's what you need to know.

Who's is recommending the pause and why?

The Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending the pause "out of an abundance of caution."

Six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine, the FDA announced.

The clotting led to the death of one person and another remains in critical condition, Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said.

I have an appointment to get the vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. What does that mean for me?

The Indiana State Department of Health announced it will administer the Moderna vaccine at the site until further notice.

Those who get the Moderna vaccine at the site will need to schedule an appointment to get a second dose. Details on how to schedule your second appointment will be released at a later date.

Can I cancel or reschedule my appointment?

Anyone with an appointment to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a site other than IMS between now and Thursday can call 211 to cancel their appointment or reschedule at another site offering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Additional details about appointments after Thursday will be released later.

I've already had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. What symptoms should I watch for?

According to ISDH, those who got the vaccine within the last three weeks should call their healthcare provider if they have any of these symptoms:



Severe headache

Abdominal pain

Leg pain

Shortness of breath

Leg swelling

What impact will this have on Indiana's vaccination plans?

Dr. Lindsey Weaver, ISDH's chief medical officer, said the state will have a better understanding of the impact in the coming days.

"Of course, we need more vaccine here in Indiana, so any time where we’re receiving less or don’t have the ability to give as much as we would like, then, of course, that may hurt our vaccine efforts," Weaver said.

Will this have an impact on Indiana's reopening plans?

Rachel Hoffmeyer, press secretary for the governor's office, told WRTV it won't have an impact on the state's reopening plans.

