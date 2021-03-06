36 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,243 positive cases reported Saturday in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 36 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,243 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 12,299 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 666,516 total positive cases.

The updated numbers on Saturday included an additional 1,241 tested individuals, 3,769 tests administered, and 445 positive cases after the state health department added an additional testing facility to its electronic reporting system.

A total of 427 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

An additional 41,833 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to ISDH. A total of 8,212,940 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began in March.

5.4% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 61.5% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 33.1% of ICU beds are available.

2.2% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 17.5% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 80.3% of ventilators are available.

WRTV Indiana COVID-19 Facts on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through: Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing; close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands; touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; rarely, fecal contamination.

The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap & water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact (within six feet) with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

