5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,124 positive cases reported Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported five additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,124 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 12,848 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 712,858 total positive cases.

A total of 408 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

31,474 new fully vaccinated individuals were reported. A total of 1,685,255 individuals are fully vaccinated.

An additional 34,434 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to ISDH. A total of 9,588,133 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began in March 2020.

8.5% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 61.0% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 30.5% of ICU beds are available.

2.8% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 17.3% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 79.9% of ventilators are available.