5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,191 positive cases reported Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported five additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,191 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 12,926 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 721,577 total positive cases.

A total of 412 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths are reported by ISDH when it receives the data and have occurred over several days.

An additional 33,779 people have been fully vaccinated, according to ISDH. 1,918,193 total people are fully vaccinated.

An additional 31,958 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to ISDH. A total of 9,819,124 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began in March 2020.

8.6% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 60.0% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 31.4% of ICU beds are available.

2.6% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 18.0% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to ISDH. 79.4% of ventilators are available.