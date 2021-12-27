53 additional COVID-19 deaths, 20,371 positive cases reported since last update on Dec. 22

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 53 additional COVID-19 deaths and 20,371 more positive cases. The dashboard was last updated on Dec. 22.

IDOH did not update the dashboard over Christmas weekend.

Since the pandemic began, 18,110 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,221,297 total positive cases.

A total of 650 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported there are 3,542,454 fully vaccinated people.

A total of 16,508,601 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

2,982 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

38.2% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 47.2% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 14.6% of ICU beds are available.

15.7% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 19.4% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 65.0% of ventilators are available.

