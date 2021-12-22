86 additional COVID-19 deaths, 4,813 positive cases reported Wednesday in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 86 additional COVID-19 deaths and 4,813 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 18,057 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,200,926 total positive cases.

A total of 639 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 4,477 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,533,145.

An additional 45,690 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 16,337,499 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

2,940 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

36.5% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 51.3% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 12.2% of ICU beds are available.

14.7% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 20.0% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 65.3% of ventilators are available.

Because state offices are closed on Thursday and Friday for Christmas, IDOH will not be updating the dashboard until Monday.